KCSO: Do you recognize this woman?
Friday, May 15, 2020
|North City Safeway
On February 4, 2020 a 2015 Black Mercedes C300 was recovered from the Shell Station in Lynnwood and towed to Kenmore. The car was stolen from NW 39th St and 1st Ave NW in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood.
In the vehicle was a receipt from the North City Safeway at NE 175th and 15th NE in Shoreline with a time/date stamp 12 hours after the vehicle was stolen. The female shown above purchased some items and was caught on camera.
If anyone has information on who the female is they are asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-296-3311 reference case #C20004465 or you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com.
