Friday is the last day to legally have studded tires on your vehicles

Friday is the last day for studded tires





The arrival of spring typically means drivers in Washington have until March 31 to remove studded tires.However, this year the Washington State Department of Transportation twice extended the deadline to Friday, May 15, due to COVID-19 virus concerns and Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Healthy, Stay Home order to help reduce the spread of the virus by limiting social interactions.WSDOT is not extending the May 15 deadline.Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter has passed helps preserve state roadways.Other states may have different studded tire removal dates, but the Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, even visitors. No personal exemptions or waivers are issued.The May 15 deadline means that starting at midnight on Saturday, May 16, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.