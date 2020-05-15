Third Place Books now has curb side pick ups for your orders

Friday, May 15, 2020


Third Place Books, which has been taking phone and online orders and shipping them to customers (free for orders over $25), has now added curbside pickup.

Orders placed online or over the phone are available for curbside delivery.

The Lake Forest Park store (they have three locations) is on the upper level of Town Center on the Ballinger Way side. 17171 Bothell Way NE. Lake Forest Park. 206-366-3333

It is wonderful to be back, even in this limited capacity, and we are looking forward to finding new ways to serve you now that we're here.

If you need a recommendation they have booksellers standing by waiting to help you find the next great read for you or a loved one. Call them at 206-366-3333.



Posted by DKH at 2:02 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  