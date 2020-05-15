Third Place Books now has curb side pick ups for your orders

It is wonderful to be back, even in this limited capacity, and we are looking forward to finding new ways to serve you now that we're here.

The Lake Forest Park store (they have three locations) is on the upper level of Town Center on the Ballinger Way side. 17171 Bothell Way NE. Lake Forest Park. 206-366-3333If you need a recommendation they have booksellers standing by waiting to help you find the next great read for you or a loved one. Call them at 206-366-3333.