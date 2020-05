Third Place Books now has curb side pick ups for your orders

The Lake Forest Park store (they have three locations) is on the upper level of Town Center on the Ballinger Way side. 17171 Bothell Way NE. Lake Forest Park. 206-366-3333



It is wonderful to be back, even in this limited capacity, and we are looking forward to finding new ways to serve you now that we're here.

If you need a recommendation they have booksellers standing by waiting to help you find the next great read for you or a loved one. Call them at 206-366-3333. The Lake Forest Park store (they have three locations) is on the upper level of Town Center on the Ballinger Way side. 17171 Bothell Way NE. Lake Forest Park. 206-366-3333If you need a recommendation they have booksellers standing by waiting to help you find the next great read for you or a loved one. Call them at 206-366-3333.













Third Place Books, which has been taking phone and online orders and shipping them to customers (free for orders over $25), has now added curbside pickup.Orders placed online or over the phone are available for curbside delivery.