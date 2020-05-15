Search and Rescue volunteers educate hikers

SAR volunteers at trail head

Photo courtesy KCSO





On May 9 and 10, King County Sheriff’s Deputies and King County Search and Rescue volunteers contacted over 1,000 hikers in an education and risk mitigation effort at popular trail heads in King County.





Deputies and volunteers stressed the importance of packing essential items, even on day hikes, and filing a hiking plan with a reliable friend or relative.

King County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Jason Stanley noted,





“It is concerning how many SAR missions we get each year where nobody knows where the hikers were going and what time they are expected to return. "We get so many hikers who rely solely on the flashlight in the mobile phones in the event of darkness. Hikers need to prepare for what is possible, not just probable.”

Deputies and volunteers distributed information, whistles, first aid kits, and friendly greetings at the trailheads including, Mt. Si, Little Si, Mt. Teneriffe, and Mailbox Peak.





In their education efforts, deputies also noted that many hikers were parking in restricted areas and still hiking trails that are currently closed, like Rattlesnake Ledge.













Hikers are reminded to legally park and only hike where it is authorized.

