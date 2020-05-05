How are they doing? Red Sky Gallery
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
beautiful art gallery in Town Center when she had to shut it down. Reporter Luanne Brown reached out to find out how she was coping.
From Laura Michaelson, Red Sky Gallery
Red Sky Gallery has used Etsy as an online store, where we have been putting art on products like masks, mugs, t-shirts and sweatshirts. See Etsy shop
Our website Red Sky Galleries has up to date available art and wearable art such as jewelry, scarfs, pottery and glassware for sale for shipping or curbside pick-up.
We are promoting sales on Facebook, and Instagram.
We were not given any rent forgiveness and the loan lines are impossible. So sales help pay the basic bills and if we have any extra, which we haven’t yet, we are saving for the next month.
This is has been a life long and dream and I will fight hard to keep this gallery going. It means the world to me.
Red Sky Gallery is located on the upper level of Town Center, Lake Forest Park, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
From Laura Michaelson, Red Sky Gallery
Red Sky Gallery has used Etsy as an online store, where we have been putting art on products like masks, mugs, t-shirts and sweatshirts. See Etsy shop
Our website Red Sky Galleries has up to date available art and wearable art such as jewelry, scarfs, pottery and glassware for sale for shipping or curbside pick-up.
We are promoting sales on Facebook, and Instagram.
Artists are offering sales on items from paintings to jewelry just in time for Mother’s day. We take the orders over the phone and email and ship or set up a curbside pick-up.
We were not given any rent forgiveness and the loan lines are impossible. So sales help pay the basic bills and if we have any extra, which we haven’t yet, we are saving for the next month.
This is has been a life long and dream and I will fight hard to keep this gallery going. It means the world to me.
Red Sky Gallery is located on the upper level of Town Center, Lake Forest Park, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
0 comments:
Post a Comment