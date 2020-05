How are they doing? Red Sky Gallery

Artists are offering sales on items from paintings to jewelry just in time for Mother’s day. We take the orders over the phone and email and ship or set up a curbside pick-up.

Laura Michaelson had just established her beautiful art galler y in Town Center when she had to shut it down. Reporter Luanne Brown reached out to find out how she was coping.Red Sky Gallery has used Etsy as an online store, where we have been putting art on products like masks, mugs, t-shirts and sweatshirts. See Etsy shop Our website Red Sky Galleries has up to date available art and wearable art such as jewelry, scarfs, pottery and glassware for sale for shipping or curbside pick-up.We are promoting sales on Facebook , and Instagram We were not given any rent forgiveness and the loan lines are impossible. So sales help pay the basic bills and if we have any extra, which we haven’t yet, we are saving for the next month.I am not taking any personal income from the gallery, to keep the doors open. I am optimistic for the future of the gallery. We hope to provide a place for people to go who usually go to art festivals etc.This is has been a life long and dream and I will fight hard to keep this gallery going. It means the world to me. Red Sky Gallery is located on the upper level of Town Center, Lake Forest Park, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.