Shoreline Farmers Market will be back on June 6 - in a different - but familiar location

Farmers Market season is upon us but COVID has put a speedbump in our plans. Gov. Inslee has deemed farmers markets an essential service and are allowed to operate under modified operations.





The Shoreline Farmers Market is working closely with the WA Dept. of Health and the King County Public Health to plan a safe farmers market for the community.





The market will certainly look and feel different this season, but there are five weeks until opening day and we all know how much situations can change in five weeks.





Stay up to date with market announcements and new shopping guidelines by following Shoreline Farmers Market on Facebook and Instagram or visit our website to sign up for our newsletter and learn more about our vendors and how you can support them during this time.





Our biggest change this season will be a brand new location!









If you want to help support The Shoreline Farmers Market please consider The location is familiar, the old US Bank parking lot right by the main entrance to Central Market off of Westminster Way and 155th Street. If you’re going to Central Market you won’t be able to miss us!If you want to help support The Shoreline Farmers Market please consider donating or exploring a sponsorship . Each dollar contributed will go directly toward supporting our Power of Produce Kids Program and the SNAP/EBT matching program.





You can also share our social media with your friends and family and join us when we open on Saturday, June 6th.



Although we know COVID-19 will change the feel of the market, we are so hopeful that the wonderful relationships and support we’ve cultivated over the years will help us weather these speedbumps.





We hope the community will show their love for the market and join us for opening day - Saturday, June 6th.











