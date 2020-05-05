Phoenix Theatre cancels remainder of season but tickets on sale for next season

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Due to the ongoing concern about the spread of COVID-19, and the stay-at-home mandate from the state government, Phoenix Theatre, located in Firdale Village, will be cancelling the remainder of its 2019-2020 mainstage season.

This cancellation impacts the productions of She Kills Monsters and Glorious

Patrons and subscribers are encouraged to consider making a donation of their ticket (non-profit tax write off applies) to assist with the financial loss.

Ticketholders may request a refund by email to phoenixtheatreinfo@gmail.com

Phoenix Theatre’s 2020-2021 Season subscriptions are on-sale now with the first performance in September. Packages may be purchased online here



