FedEx Flash Sale for businesses planning their reopening

We can even make social distancing floor stickers and all kinds of other products to help local businesses get started up again.

The FedEx Office in Aurora Village has a sale this week on signage for businesses planning their reopenings under the new COVID-19 rules.Store manager Marc Orozco says they have outdoor/indoor banners that are usually $99 marked down to $30. They have yard signs, business cards, and flyers that are all on sale.See a team member for details, either in-store or online. Valid to 5/18.FedEx Office Print and Ship Center 1145 N 205th St, Shoreline, WA 98133 . 206-546-7600