Case update May 12, 2020 - Governor announces contact tracing initiative

1,342,594 includes 18,106 new Cases since yesterday

80,820 deaths includes 1,064 deaths since yesterday Washington state

17,330 known cases

962 deaths King county

7,179 known cases

511 deaths Shoreline

327 known cases

51 deaths Lake Forest Park

30 known cases

0 deaths







17,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 208 cases in the last 24 hours.: Gov. Jay Inslee announced the launch of a statewide contact tracing plan today that will allow more businesses to open and more people to be active in public while helping to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is another tool in the toolbox for tackling COVID-19 in Washington. Local health departments will lead these efforts while the state Department of Health and its partners will support this work.The information collected is only used by public health professionals and is confidential. It will not be shared. Contacts will not be told the name of the person who may have exposed them to COVID-19. Read the rest of the story on the governor's Medium page