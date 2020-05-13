Case update May 12, 2020 - Governor announces contact tracing initiative
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
|Cases by county
17,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 208 cases in the last 24 hours.
Contact tracing initiative: Gov. Jay Inslee announced the launch of a statewide contact tracing plan today that will allow more businesses to open and more people to be active in public while helping to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is another tool in the toolbox for tackling COVID-19 in Washington. Local health departments will lead these efforts while the state Department of Health and its partners will support this work.
The information collected is only used by public health professionals and is confidential. It will not be shared. Contacts will not be told the name of the person who may have exposed them to COVID-19. Read the rest of the story on the governor's Medium page.
Case updates
United States
- 1,342,594 includes 18,106 new Cases since yesterday
- 80,820 deaths includes 1,064 deaths since yesterday
Washington state
- 17,330 known cases
- 962 deaths
King county
- 7,179 known cases
- 511 deaths
Shoreline
- 327 known cases
- 51 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 30 known cases
- 0 deaths
0 comments:
Post a Comment