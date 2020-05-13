Flags at half-staff May 15

Flag Lowering - 5/15/20 (Peace Officers Memorial Day)Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Friday, May 15, 2020, in recognition of the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day.Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on May 15, 2020.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.