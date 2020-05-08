COVID-19 cases at Richmond Beach Rehab
Friday, May 8, 2020
Richmond Beach Rehab, a 140-bed skilled nursing and rehab center in the Richmond Beach neighborhood of Shoreline provides short-term therapeutic rehabilitation, outpatient therapy and respite care, as well as, long-term care.
Their statements about their current situation with COVID-19
Currently we have confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our building.
We have isolated those residents with confirmed cases and/or symptoms while adhering to the recommendations put forth by CMS and the CDC.
We have created a COVID-19 recovery unt to help prevent the spread to other skilled nursing facilities within the state of Washington.
Our residents have presented with mild symptoms and we are continuing to monitor and to treat in place.
Designated family members / Loved ones of residents exhibiting symptoms or on isolation precautions will receive a daily call and status update.
We have continued to increase our infection control measures as well as regular communications with the local health officials to mitigate the potential spread of the virus.
We understand that this could cause additional stress, but we assure you that we are taking additional steps to reduce the risks as well as keeping you informed.
They are also working to maintain contacts between patients and families, encouraging phone and video calls. They offer the use of a table for video conferencing and help arrange window visits.
They provide daily recorded updates at a toll free number: 1-844-604-69463
