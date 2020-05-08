State Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) update

Source: DES. Data as of 5/4/2020 9pm













For the first time this week, limited distributions beyond tier 1 have been possible primarily to over-supply of some very specific item types within broad categories - KN95 respirator masks, surgical masks, and some types and sizes of gloves and gowns - rather than adequate and sustainable supplies across categories.





TIER #1 Long Term Care Facilities with confirmed cases

Hospitals with the most number of confirmed cases

EMS and first responders – who are being asked to transport confirmed cases

Healthcare workers carrying out support to Long Term Care Facilities with confirmed cases





The state is working to expand access to PPE products and supplies so we can better address tier 2 through 4 needs as well as begin to address longer-term, ongoing needs of others at high risk.





Purchases are the primary way the state has secured PPE, accounting for more than 80 percent of items received so far - a percentage that is growing. Most of what has been ordered is still on the way.





As of today, the state has distributed more than 18.8 million PPE items, including 6.8 million items distributed in the past couple of days – up from a total of about 6 million items distributed overall three weeks ago.

















The state continues its aggressive procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).