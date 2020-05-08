Case updates - and wash your car

Friday, May 8, 2020



Automated Car wash services: New guidelines outline how to safely operate and access automated car wash services. Click here for more information. Brown Bear will be open on Friday at all their locations, including their tunnel wash on Aurora.

Another 326 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 16,231, including 891 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

United States (CDC dashboard)
  • 1,219,066 cases includes 25,253 new cases in 24 hours
  • 73,297 deaths includes 2,495 deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state (DOH dashboard)
  • 16.231 known cases
  • 891 deaths
King county (Dashboard)
  • 6863 known cases includes 83 new cases
  • 480 deaths includes 6 since yesterday
Shoreline
  • 311 known cases
  • 49 deaths
Lake Forest Park
  • 29 known cases
  • 1 death



Posted by DKH at 3:52 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  