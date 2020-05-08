Case updates - and wash your car
Friday, May 8, 2020
Another 326 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 16,231, including 891 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
United States (CDC dashboard)
- 1,219,066 cases includes 25,253 new cases in 24 hours
- 73,297 deaths includes 2,495 deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state (DOH dashboard)
- 16.231 known cases
- 891 deaths
King county (Dashboard)
- 6863 known cases includes 83 new cases
- 480 deaths includes 6 since yesterday
Shoreline
- 311 known cases
- 49 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 29 known cases
- 1 death
