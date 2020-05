Case updates - and wash your car

Another 326 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 16,231, including 891 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.





1,219,066 cases includes 25,253 new cases in 24 hours

73,297 deaths includes 2,495 deaths in the past 24 hours Washington state ( DOH dashboard

16.231 known cases

891 deaths King county ( Dashboard

6863 known cases includes 83 new cases

480 deaths includes 6 since yesterday

Shoreline

311 known cases

49 deaths

Lake Forest Park

29 known cases

1 death











