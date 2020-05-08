8 skilled nursing facilities in Shoreline have COVID-19 cases
Friday, May 8, 2020
303 deaths from COVID-19 in King county were in assisted living / skilled nursing facilities. This is 63.5% of the 480 total deaths in King county.
15 cities have at least one facility with a COVID-19 case. Seattle has the most with 26. Kirkland, where it all started, has 5. They have the highest number of deaths, because of the LifeCare Center which has 45. Enumclaw Health and Rehab reports 23 deaths and Issaquah Nursing and Rehab reports 19.
Shoreline has 8 facilities with cases - the highest number of facilities in the county reporting COVID-19 after Seattle.
Facilities in Shoreline reporting more than 5 deaths:
18 Richmond Beach Rehab 19235 15th Ave NW
18 Park Ridge Care Center 1250 NE 145th St
11 CRISTA Rehab and Skilled Care 19301 Kings Garden Dr N
Those reporting 1 - 5 deaths:
Aegis of Shoreline 14900 First Ave NE
Courtyard at Cristwood 19303 Fremont Ave N
Fircrest Residential and Rehab 15230 15th Ave NE
Oaks at Forest Bay (formerly Arden) 16357 Aurora
Shoreline Health and Rehab 2818 N 145th
In Kenmore:
6 Sunrise . Kenmore Senior Living 7221 NE 182nd
In North Seattle
10 Columbia Lutheran Home 4700 Phinney Ave N
North Seattle facilities reporting 1 - 5 deaths:
North Haven Senior Living 531 NE 112th St
University House Wallingford 4400 Stone Way N
Foss Home and Village 13023 Greenwood Ave N
Hearthstone Greenlake 6720 E Greenlake Way N
Of 1164 licensed group homes, there were only 26 facilities had cases. They accounted for 28 deaths.
Long term card data dashboard
0 comments:
Post a Comment