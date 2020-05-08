8 skilled nursing facilities in Shoreline have COVID-19 cases

King county has issued information about the COVID-19 cases in skilled nursing facilities in the county.303 deaths from COVID-19 in King county were in assisted living / skilled nursing facilities. This is 63.5% of the 480 total deaths in King county.15 cities have at least one facility with a COVID-19 case. Seattle has the most with 26. Kirkland, where it all started, has 5. They have the highest number of deaths, because of the LifeCare Center which has 45. Enumclaw Health and Rehab reports 23 deaths and Issaquah Nursing and Rehab reports 19.Shoreline has 8 facilities with cases - the highest number of facilities in the county reporting COVID-19 after Seattle.18 Richmond Beach Rehab 19235 15th Ave NW18 Park Ridge Care Center 1250 NE 145th St11 CRISTA Rehab and Skilled Care 19301 Kings Garden Dr NAegis of Shoreline 14900 First Ave NECourtyard at Cristwood 19303 Fremont Ave NFircrest Residential and Rehab 15230 15th Ave NEOaks at Forest Bay (formerly Arden) 16357 AuroraShoreline Health and Rehab 2818 N 145th6 Sunrise . Kenmore Senior Living 7221 NE 182nd10 Columbia Lutheran Home 4700 Phinney Ave NNorth Haven Senior Living 531 NE 112th StUniversity House Wallingford 4400 Stone Way NFoss Home and Village 13023 Greenwood Ave NHearthstone Greenlake 6720 E Greenlake Way NOf 1164 licensed group homes, there were only 26 facilities had cases. They accounted for 28 deaths.