Case updates May 5, 2020 and Governor announces members of Safe Start advisory groups
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
The three community leader advisory groups will be led by state cabinet officials:
- Public Health and Health Care System led by Department of Health Sec. John Wiesman
- Safe Work and Economic Recovery led by Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown
- Social Supports led by Department of Social and Health Services Sec. Cheryl Strange
The Safe Work and Economic Recovery group includes Jessyn Farrell, former 46th District representative to the Washington state house of representatives 2013-2017.
Case updates
As of 5/5, there are 51 individuals staying at sites county wide, including Shoreline.
State
- 15,594 known cases - up 132
- 862 deaths - up by 21
King county
- 6,653 known cases - up 71
- 467 deaths - up 4
Shoreline
- 302 known cases
- 48 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 28 known cases
- 1 death
