Case updates May 5, 2020 and Governor announces members of Safe Start advisory groups

Public Health and Health Care System led by Department of Health Sec. John Wiesman

Safe Work and Economic Recovery led by Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown

Social Supports led by Department of Social and Health Services Sec. Cheryl Strange



The Safe Work and Economic Recovery group includes Jessyn Farrell, former 46th District representative to the Washington state house of representatives 2013-2017.



Case updates

As of 11:59 p.m. on May 4, there are 15,594 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 132 cases in the last 24 hours. Visit



As of 5/5, there are 51 individuals staying at sites county wide, including Shoreline.

State 15,594 known cases - up 132

862 deaths - up by 21 King county 6,653 known cases - up 71

467 deaths - up 4 Shoreline 302 known cases

48 deaths Lake Forest Park 28 known cases

1 death



Gov. Jay Inslee today announced members of Safe Start advisory groups on health systems and public health, social supports, and economic readiness. Each advisory group will consult with the governor’s office and state agencies on next steps as Washington moves forward. The members of these community leader groups are in touch with communities around the state and will inform decision-making.The three community leader advisory groups will be led by state cabinet officials: