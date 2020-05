Photo by Jan Hansen





Unless you are a storm chaser - and somehow I'm getting posts from a local one - it's not a bad thing to be in the shadow of the Olympics.















There was a fairly dramatic storm over most of Puget Sound Tuesday. Did we have thunder here? My Facebook feed is full of storm photos and exclamations about thunder. Eatonville seems to have been right in the middle of it but there were comments from north of us.