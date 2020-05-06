Shoreline City Council agenda for May 11, 2020

By Pam Cross





The Shoreline City Council meeting for May 11th includes the following two Study Items:





Many of these events will be replaced with other types of activities that can implemented while still meeting whatever health and safety guidelines are in place at the time. The purpose of this discussion is to update the City Council on the evolving plans for summer events and programs, including City sponsored summer camps, and to give the Council the opportunity to offer ideas or direction.





How to watch and comment on Shoreline City Council meetings



Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Shoreline City Council Meetings will take place online using the Zoom platform and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person. You may watch a live feed of the Meeting online; join the Meeting via Zoom Webinar; or listen to the Meeting over the telephone.

Council is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony. To provide oral testimony you must sign-up by 6:30 p.m. the night of the meeting. Please see the information listed below to access all of these options:

Click here to watch live streaming video of the Meeting on shorelinewa.gov Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/ 95015006341 Call into the Live Meeting: (888) 475-4499 - Webinar ID: 950 1500 6341 Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Testimony Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment







This annual report contains information on goals, crime statistics, police data and other information relevant to public safety.Last week the City announced that summer camps and special events sponsored or permitted by the City would be cancelled through the end of August 2020.