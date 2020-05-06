Video book review: Virtual doorstops

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Aarene Storms book reviews live!
Here's local librarian Aarene Storms with a video book review on "Virtual Door-stops," -- books that are so big (in real life) that you could use them to prop open doors.

All these books are available for download onto your device, so they aren't heavy at all -- just really long books, perfect for a long day of reading.

And here it is - on You Tube - no special sign up required: HERE


Posted by DKH at 2:40 AM
