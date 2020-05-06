Book review by Aarene Storms: Pumpkin Heads

Pumpkin Heads by Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks

It's Halloween night, the last night that high school seniors Deja and Josiah will work together at the local pumpkin patch theme park.

Josiah is mooning over some girl who usually works at the fudge shop, and Deja is ready to help him find love among the gourds ... but somehow, the fudge shop girl is always a step ahead of them as they sample the caramel apples, explore the corn maze, and get chased by the resident Billy Goat.

Light romance and fun seasonal drawings in this charming graphic novel. Recommended for readers who love Halloween and sweet stories.

Ages 10 to adult, no cussing or nekkidness, but some truly obscene food (pumpkin bomb, anyone?).


Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
