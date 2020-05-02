Cascade Bicycle Club cancels summer events, including the STP run
Saturday, May 2, 2020
|Doris McConnell in the 2014 STP
Cascade Bicycle Club is officially canceling most of their 2020 Cascade event riding season, including the iconic Seattle To Portland (STP) event which draws hundreds of participants every year.
"We could not be more disappointed in this decision, but we know that it is the right one for our community, our partners, and our staff."
The only events currently moving forward as planned are the June 19 Bike Everywhere Day, the annual Summit September 20-21, and the Chelan Tour Lite in October.
Refund options and instructions on how to request refunds for your specific event are linked HERE
