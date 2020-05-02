State managed lands to open May 5 for day use only
Saturday, May 2, 2020
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) announced they will reopen state-managed lands on Tuesday, May 5, for local day-use only recreation.
The reopening will apply to state-managed parks, wildlife areas, recreation land and boat launches. However, it may take several days for gates to be unlocked and sites to be serviced at remote areas due to limited staff capacity.
Some parks may not open immediately due to impacts on rural communities and the potential for crowding. State Parks is working with local communities and its partners to determine the best approach and timing to reopening these areas.
Visitor centers, camping and other overnight accommodations on state-managed lands will remain closed until further notice.
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) also plans to reopen their recreation lands on May 5 for day-use. More information on DNR’s operations here
State land managers recommend people come prepared and bring their own hand washing supplies, toilet paper and personal protective equipment as some sites will have reduced or limited restroom facilities.
People should also be prepared to change plans if their destination appears crowded or is not yet fully operational.
If sites become overcrowded or other COVID-19 related public safety concerns develop, state agencies may close areas with limited notice to further protect public health and safety.
The public can find the latest information about WDFW and Parks operations at:
