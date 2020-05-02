State managed lands to open May 5 for day use only

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) announced they will reopen state-managed lands on Tuesday, May 5, for local day-use only recreation.



State land managers recommend people come prepared and bring their own hand washing supplies, toilet paper and personal protective equipment as some sites will have reduced or limited restroom facilities.









If sites become overcrowded or other COVID-19 related public safety concerns develop, state agencies may close areas with limited notice to further protect public health and safety.



The public can find the latest information about WDFW and Parks operations at:

