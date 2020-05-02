Caravan Friday celebrates Shorewood grads





Some grads were at Shorewood to start them off.













Some grads rode in the caravan.









Rich and Nancy Gustafson are Shorewood boosters.









Vehicles were decorated with banners, signs, balloons, pom poms, and inflatables.









A person on the street said "We were having a blast waving at Shorewood Grads and parents as they drove past us on Ashworth. Horns honking, lots of waving and huge smiles! Blue and green signs on cars and Pom poms!









Everyone was so happy and the kids got a chance to wear their caps and gowns for an audience.









At Meridian Park Elementary, a Shorecrest grad got in on the fun!









An Echo Lake resident who lives on the route said "It was awesome. There must have been at least 100 cars. And just when we thought they were done more would come!"









The route ended at the entrance to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.









Their senior year was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and they missed out on sports and music tournaments, dances, signing yearbooks, big graduation ceremonies, and all the poignancy of slowly winding down their high school years.









But they have stories to tell and they got a parade! So Cinderella got to go to the ball, after all.









Note: If you would like to identify any of the people in the photos, send a note to Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com







Photos by Wayne PridemoreThe celebration for Shorewood 2020 graduates took place on a lovely warm May Day with a big caravan of decorated cars driving along a route that started at the high school and went by all the elementaries and Einstein Middle School, ending at RB Saltwater Park.It started at Shorewood High School with families, a few grads, and family dogs.