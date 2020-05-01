Bartells is your Girl Scout Cookie headquarters

Bartells has all 8 varieties of cookies



Here at Bartell’s, we’ve always had a soft spot for local companies and organizations.





After all – we are one!





That’s why we continue to select so many amazing local products to sell in our stores and support our local communities.











“When we realized there was an opportunity for a partnership with the Girl Scouts of Western Washington, it was an immediate ‘Yes!’ The Girl Scouts’ annual Cookie Sale is their biggest source of funding and having the means to support an iconic, local organization made it an easy decision to join forces,” said Brent Beebe, SVP of Merchandising for Bartell’s.

"This is a first for us as an organization," says Megan Ferland, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western Washington. "We're a girl-led organization, and girls are our salesforce. We call them "cookie bosses" because they're learning crucial skills like money management, working with people and decision-making that will serve them throughout their lives. After COVID-19 caused the close of many businesses and added social distancing and stay at home orders, Girl Scouts were no longer allowed to sell in front of businesses as they usually do."

"But COVID-19 has put us in a place we never thought we’d be. Even though girls can’t be there in person at the stores, when you buy cookies at Bartell’s, you’re still supporting the girls we serve, and all the money is staying local. We can’t thank Bartell’s enough for their support.”

We have approximately 300,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to sell – so next time you're in one of our stores, pick up a box – or two – or ten!

Please, don’t make us eat them all by ourselves.





Beginning April 29th, all 67 Bartell’s locations will be selling 8 varieties of the cookies – Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Lemon-Ups, Trefoils, S’mores, Do-Si-Dos, and gluten-free Toffee-tastics.