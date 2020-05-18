Book review by Aarene Storms: Strange Planet
Monday, May 18, 2020
Strange Planet by Nathan Pyle (comic)
Blobby-bodied aliens comment eruditely on common events, like blowing out birthday candles or the delight of watching cats.
That's all this book is about. And yet, somehow, it feels like so much more.
Nathan Pyle's popular webcomic is now a book. It won't take long to read it. But once you do, you'll probably want to share it with friends.
Funny, friendly, and strange. Recommended for all beings.
The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern
Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org
