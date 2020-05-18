Case updates May 17, 2020

Monday, May 18, 2020

By City of Residence


145 new cases in Washington state bring the COVID-19 total to 18,433 with 1,001 deaths.

United States

  • 1,467,065 known cases including 31,967 new cases
  • 88,709 deaths including 1,394 since yesterday
Washington state
  • 18,433 known cases
  • 1,001 deaths
King county
  • 7,408 known cases, up 40 from yesterday
  • 522 deaths, up 2 from yesterday
Shoreline
  • 342 known cases
  • 54 deaths
Lake Forest Park
  • 30 known cases
  • 0 deaths


Posted by DKH at 4:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  