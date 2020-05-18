Case updates May 17, 2020
Monday, May 18, 2020
145 new cases in Washington state bring the COVID-19 total to 18,433 with 1,001 deaths.
United States
- 1,467,065 known cases including 31,967 new cases
- 88,709 deaths including 1,394 since yesterday
Washington state
- 18,433 known cases
- 1,001 deaths
King county
- 7,408 known cases, up 40 from yesterday
- 522 deaths, up 2 from yesterday
Shoreline
- 342 known cases
- 54 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 30 known cases
- 0 deaths
