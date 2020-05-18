Honorable Mention for Lake Forest Park artist in Wyoming competition
Monday, May 18, 2020
|Osprey - acrylic by Kerry Clavadetscher
Entry in Wyoming conservation stamp contest
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department's annual Collectible Conservation Stamp Art competition continues to lead the country in state wildlife stamp art competitions in number of entries, prize money and quality of artwork.
This year's subject was ospreys. Next year's subject will be the pronghorn (Antilocapra americana).
For the 2021 contest, the Department received work from a very talented group of artists from around the country who submitted 72 entries. You can see all the winners HERE
Taking an Honorable Mention in the contest is Lake Forest Park artist. 2009 Shorecrest grad. and former software engineer Kerry Clavadetscher.
|Canada Goose
Watercolor by Kerry Clavadetscher
Here's what Kerry has to say about himself and his art:
"I’m a full-time artist, and recently wildlife has been my predominant focus and interest. But regardless of subject matter, detail and realism are the constant hallmarks of my work and my inspiration. I love to learn through the process of deep observation, and I want my art to inspire others in the community to do the same – to look closely, contemplate, and appreciate our world, in which I think each moment, each feather or blade of grass (or stroke of paint!) is worthy of attention.
"I work out of my home studio in LFP, which is where I grew up. I don’t have a gallery representation at the moment, but will be exhibiting as a vendor this summer at the Bellevue 6th St. and Anacortes art fairs, if they happen. This is the first time I have entered the Wyoming stamp competition.
"There will be many firsts for me in the coming years since I only just started my fine art business after becoming certified as a natural science illustrator last summer. Before that I worked as a software engineer for Microsoft (and before that I studied astrophysics at Yale).
"This is getting somewhat tangential, but when I mention my background I am invariably asked “why did you quit?”
"I never have a very concise answer to this, but while I stopped working in a lab, science is still a major part of my work. I spend a lot of time photographing and researching my subjects. For example, four books on the species, several research papers, nearly 70 reference photos, and a trip to Wyoming went into painting the osprey.
"I became fascinated by their solo migration and the idea that every year there is a lingerer, a last individual to leave the area. Who is that bird, when do they go, what compels them? What might it feel like to begin that journey? Why do I care? Science answers some of those questions but some, like all my favorite questions, have to be navigated indirectly through art. This, I suppose, is “why I quit”."
His website is HERE
