Bartell's still has Girl Scout cookies
Thursday, May 21, 2020
When the pandemic interrupted the Girl Scout cookie sale, Bartell Drugs took over and moved the cookies into their stores, to sell for the Girl Scouts.
So far we've sold 101,318 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, which is just over 1/3 of our goal of 300K!! Thank you so much for your support thus far - lots more cookies out there if you still need your cookie fix!
Help them meet their goal - eat cookies!
Local Bartells:
- Shoreline - Gateway Plaza N 185th and Aurora
- Lake City - corner of NE 125th and Lake City Way
- Edmonds - Westgate 100th and Edmonds Way
