Northwest Folklife Festival virtually this weekend May 23-25

Wednesday, May 20, 2020



Northwest Folklife and Seattle Center are excited to announce the schedule for From Home to Home: Northwest Folklife Festival, taking place virtually on Memorial Day Weekend, May 23-25, 2020 at nwfolklifestreaming.org.

Presented by Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, this virtual festival features 6 program channels and a virtual marketplace that will bring together over 30 perfomances and 30 local vendors all on one platform to celebrate our folklife.

From Home to Home: Northwest Folklife Festival
Saturday, May 23 - Monday, May 25, 2020
Suggested Daily Donation: $20 per person | $30 per family
Committed to Access for All | Powered by Your Donations





Posted by DKH at 11:21 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  