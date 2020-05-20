Northwest Folklife Festival virtually this weekend May 23-25
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Presented by Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, this virtual festival features 6 program channels and a virtual marketplace that will bring together over 30 perfomances and 30 local vendors all on one platform to celebrate our folklife.
From Home to Home: Northwest Folklife Festival
Saturday, May 23 - Monday, May 25, 2020
Online at nwfolklifestreaming.org
Suggested Daily Donation: $20 per person | $30 per family
Committed to Access for All | Powered by Your Donations
