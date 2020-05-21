Seafair shuts down for the year but schedules for 2021

Milk carton derby - cancelled

Fourth of July celebration at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park

Milk Carton Derby

Seafair Triathlon

Torchlight Run

Torchlight Parade

Seafair Weekend Festival

As part of the Seattle summer experience, the non-profit Seafair has been creating lasting memories for the Northwest community for generations. Given the uncertainty surrounding public health safety, and combined with guidance from local and state governments, Seafair is rescheduling its major events to next year.If you hold tickets for any event, Seafair will be in contact with you via email shortly. Seafair is committed to be a catalyst to reunite community and celebrate again in 2021.Canceled events for this year include theNeighborhood events run independently of Seafair and will announce their own decisions.Seafair is rescheduling its major events to next year. Already, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are confirmed for August 6-8, 2021, and the Fourth of July fireworks show will be back, bigger than ever.