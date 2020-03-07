Abundance of Caution: canceled and closed - updated
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Because of the latest recommendations from Public Health (see notice from our Councilmember Rod Dembowski), many gatherings are being cancelled. Public Health also posted a FAQ page that looks useful.
As we are notified of cancellations and changes, this message will be updated.
Shoreline specific
- The City of Shoreline is canceling all meetings and activities at City Hall for March. City council is out of town for their Mar 9 meeting. Shoreline info: shorelinewa.gov/covid
- Shoreline Pool - closed until further notice
- Spartan Recreation Center - closed until further notice
- Richmond Highlands Recreation Center aka Teen Center - closed until further notice
- ELNA meeting Mar 17
- Meridian Park Neighborhood meeting Mar 17
- CERT training
- Stop the Bleed class
Lake Forest Park specific
- LFP Passport office - closed Mar 6, 7, 9
- Earth Smart Green Fair rescheduled to Apr 18 - more info
Libraries
Shoreline, Richmond Beach, Lake Forest Park: canceling all Library programming that regularly serves audiences estimated to be 10 people or more, effectively immediately. This does not apply to use of the meeting rooms initiated by the public. see article
Education
- Any activities, meetings, rentals in Shoreline Schools building
- Shoreline Schools are open for classes
- Echo Lake Elementary is closed Monday for cleaning - see article
- Shoreline Math Olympiad canceled
- Shoreline Co-op Preschool open house Saturday canceled - email for questions or to arrange a tour. registrar@shorelinecooperativepreschool.org
- Shoreline Community College plans to move most classes online Mar 10 - see article
Senior Center
Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center closed Mar 6 - 16 (see article)
Churches
- Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church - no services Sunday Mar 8
- Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation - all gatherings canceled - church services on Facebook
- Shoreline Covenant will hold their rummage sale Saturday Mar 7 - see article
Entertainment
- Northshore Performing Arts Center - performances of Rise Up on Mar 7 and AbbaFab on Mar 14 have been cancelled
- KUOW program at Richmond Beach Library
- Balkan Nights Northwest Mar 7 cancelled
- Emerald City Comic Con scheduled for Mar 12 -15 is postponed to summer
Other events / activities
- Innis Arden rummage sale Mar 7-8 canceled - see notice
- United Way income tax sites - temporarily closed - weekly reassessment (AARP still open, see Library article)
