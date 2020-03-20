United Way of King County launches fund to help families in need because of the pandemic

United Way of King County has launched a new fund to meet the emerging needs of people who have lost all or part of their income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that thousands of people in our community are already struggling because of the economic impact of COVID-19,” said Gordon McHenry, Jr., president and CEO of United Way of King County. “Many families in our community are already living paycheck-to-paycheck, and they can’t afford to lose any income. This fund will make a direct, immediate impact by helping them.”











United Way already supports those who need assistance. Now, because of the pandemic, the organizations will need additional funds to help families stay in their homes and feed their children. We encourage individuals to







United Way is working with local governments to grow and implement a regional rental assistance program. This fund will assist renters and homeowners who are at risk of becoming homeless because of loss of income, particularly those who might not be eligible for public assistance, such as undocumented people, gig economy workers, or people who pay rent to a friend or family member.