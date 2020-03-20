Former King's basketball player considering the NBA after college ball interrupted by pandemic

Friday, March 20, 2020

Corey Kispert in 2016 when he played for King's
Photo by Geoff Vlcek


According to a story in the HeraldNet.com former King's High School basketball star Corey Kispert is considering leaving Gonzaga for the NBA.

Corey Kispert and the Gonzaga University men’s basketball team saw their quest for a national championship brought to an unexpected halt last week because of the new coronavirus. 
And it’s possible the King’s High School graduate and Edmonds native has played his last collegiate game. 
Kispert, a key cog in the Bulldogs’ championship-caliber squad, is not committing to returning to Gonzaga for his senior year, indicating he will perform his due diligence on whether to make himself available for the NBA draft.




