Shoreline's Recovery Center makes the news

KING 5 reporting on site

Neighbors report that the news helicopters were buzzing overhead the minute the structure started to go up on Wednesday and were there again on Thursday. There are two fields and the Recovery Center is on the field by the Shoreline Center north parking lot. The field by Shoreline Park is still open.





Photo by Karen Tynes



The Rachel Maddow show did a segment on it Wednesday night. She said that it was an example of King county not waiting for the federal government but taking action now to be prepared for what may come when the hospitals are full. She couldn't understand why this wasn't a national story. Joyce Taylor and the reporters got some nice air time.

King county also bought a motel in Kent and leased a motel in Issaquah for overflow patients.

The temporary, 200 bed King County Recovery Center went up in two days on one of the soccer fields north of the Shoreline Center, behind the tennis courts.