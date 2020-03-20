Death notices January 1 - 31, 2020 - (normal obituaries not related to the virus)
Friday, March 20, 2020
Obituaries are condensed biographies of people's lives, written by the people who loved them.
Like a memorial service, they tell us things we may not have known about the person, and may leave us wishing we had known them better
Obituaries extracted from The Seattle Times and other sources
Barbara Elizabeth Hulbert Little 1949-2019 Worked at Shoreline Community College for 20 years. "Barb had an eternally young soul; she never skipped a chance to have some fun. She was a hoot to be around, a riot in her youth, and she never let time age her spirit."
Patti Nell Fortmeyer 1930-2019 "As a child she played piano and also was dance partner of young Robert Joffrey, who later established the world-renowned Joffrey Ballet in New York." Patti and her husband Walt were active, long-time members of the Berean Bible Church in Shoreline.
Mary Dolores Hartman 1927-2019 "After raising six children, she had a fulfilling second career in education with the Shoreline School District, followed by 30 years of happy retirement spent traveling the world." Funeral mass at St. Luke's.
John Devere Severn 1935-2019 Shoreline resident was "extremely well-read, broadly knowledgeable and happy to share what he knew."
Judith A. Hodson age 80 Richmond Beach resident was a nurse who married a doctor who taught at the UW. A member of Quilters Anonymous, she instrumental in launching the Preemie Project, where volunteers make quilts for premature infants at UW Medical Center and Seattle Children's. The project has now spread across the nation.
J (Jay) Anthon Ferrell 1927-2019 A devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, services were held at the LDS in Shoreline, with burial at Acacia in Lake Forest Park.
Richard Pahre 1940-2020 Shoreline resident was an active volunteer throughout his life. Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts. Sunset Elementary awarded him the Golden Acorn. He served on City of Shoreline advisory committees. He was a 25 year volunteer for Seattle Goodwill where he served on the Board of Directors.
Barbara Anne Pethick 1937-2020 Shoreline resident taught for 30 years in Seattle schools. Funeral mass held at St. Luke in Shoreline.
Imaj C'mone Daniel Christiansen 1993-2020 "Always the life of the party. Imaj, no matter how long he knew you or how he met you, his greeting was a hug and a smile." Funeral mass at St. Luke in Shoreline.
James Ellsworth Strock 1939-2020 Past president of the National Real Estate Trust Officers Association, and past member of Board of Realtors. He was a member of Calvin Presbyterian Church for nearly 50 years.
Wilma M. Baker 1933-2020 Her memorial service was held at Richmond Beach Congregational Church in Shoreline.
