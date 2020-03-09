46th District Democrats Mar 18 meeting will be online only

Monday, March 9, 2020

The 46th District Democrats have cancelled the in-person version of their Wednesday, March 18, 2020 general meeting and will replace it with an online presentation/conference for that evening.

The executive board is currently working to put that together, and will be sending more information this weekend.

Questions about the caucus or running for delegate can likely be answered here. For any further questions, email chair@46dems.org

The board is currently in discussions about future meetings, if COVID-19 containment measures prevent us from gathering in groups past March.

The next scheduled meeting is Wednesday, April 15, 2020.



Posted by DKH at 12:23 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  