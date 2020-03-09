46th District Democrats Mar 18 meeting will be online only
Monday, March 9, 2020
The 46th District Democrats have cancelled the in-person version of their Wednesday, March 18, 2020 general meeting and will replace it with an online presentation/conference for that evening.
The executive board is currently working to put that together, and will be sending more information this weekend.
Questions about the caucus or running for delegate can likely be answered here. For any further questions, email chair@46dems.org
The board is currently in discussions about future meetings, if COVID-19 containment measures prevent us from gathering in groups past March.
The next scheduled meeting is Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
