SAT testing at Shorewood cancelled

Monday, March 9, 2020

Due to restrictions on community events in Shoreline Public Schools, the SAT testing that was scheduled to take place on March 14, 2020 at Shorewood High School has been canceled due to restrictions on gatherings due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Information will be posted if or when the event is rescheduled.



