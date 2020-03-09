SAT testing at Shorewood cancelled

We are Shoreline and Lake Forest Park residents who strive to provide you with news and information about the area in which we live and work. We cover Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and some events and destinations in surrounding areas.
Due to restrictions on community events in Shoreline Public Schools, the SAT testing that was scheduled to take place on March 14, 2020 at Shorewood High School has been canceled due to restrictions on gatherings due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Information will be posted if or when the event is rescheduled.
