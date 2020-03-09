King County Elections answers questions about Tuesday's presidential primary election - no snarky comments please

Monday, March 9, 2020

Ballot drop box at LFP City Hall. Others at
192nd park n ride and Shoreline Library
Photo by Sarah Phillips
From King County Elections

We are getting lots of questions today, here's answers to a few.

  • You can still register to vote in person until 8pm Tuesday night (except ballots have to be in by 8pm) - doing so Monday reduces your chance of having to wait in line. There is a vote center at Kenmore City Hall and here are the others.
    • If you're sick but still need to register to vote, please do not visit a voting center. Call 206-296-VOTE.
  • If you're returning your ballot today or tomorrow, we recommend using a drop box as pick up and processing times vary for USPS and you need the all-important on-time postmark. There are 70 drop boxes in KC. Find them here: ballot drop boxes
  • You can mark your vote with any pen you'd like.
    • You MUST select a party on the return envelope - it's required to have your vote counted.
    • Do not write a snarky comment or any name on the opposite party's write-in line. Under the state's voter intent guidelines, that counts as a vote and can reject your ballot
  • If you have returned your ballot already, there's no way to change your vote
    • If you still have your ballot and would like to change your vote, you can unseal, put a line through bubble and name, and then fill in the new bubble, reseal, and return. Need help? Have a question? Give us a call at 206-296-VOTE (8683)

As of Monday morning, we're at about 35% turnout for King County. We projected 40% for this election and are on track to exceed that.



