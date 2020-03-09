King County Elections answers questions about Tuesday's presidential primary election - no snarky comments please

Ballot drop box at LFP City Hall. Others at

You can still register to vote in person until 8pm Tuesday night (except ballots have to be in by 8pm) - doing so Monday reduces your chance of having to wait in line. There is a vote center at Kenmore City Hall and here are the others.

If you're sick but still need to register to vote, please do not visit a voting center. Call 206-296-VOTE.

If you're returning your ballot today or tomorrow, we recommend using a drop box as pick up and processing times vary for USPS and you need the all-important on-time postmark. There are 70 drop boxes in KC. Find them here: ballot drop boxes

You can mark your vote with any pen you'd like.

You MUST select a party on the return envelope - it's required to have your vote counted.



Do not write a snarky comment or any name on the opposite party's write-in line. Under the state's voter intent guidelines, that counts as a vote and can reject your ballot

If you have returned your ballot already, there's no way to change your vote

If you still have your ballot and would like to change your vote, you can unseal, put a line through bubble and name, and then fill in the new bubble, reseal, and return. Need help? Have a question? Give us a call at 206-296-VOTE (8683)





As of Monday morning, we're at about 35% turnout for King County. We projected 40% for this election and are on track to exceed that.













We are getting lots of questions today, here's answers to a few.