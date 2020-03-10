English for Work classes to be offered at Shoreline Hopelink
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Registration for Hopelink’s spring quarter “English for Work” classes is now open! Clients can contact us to register for orientation at 425-250-3007 or englishforwork@hopelink.org.
Orientations begin the week of April 7th at the Hopelink center in Shoreline. The attached flyer includes class dates, times, and locations.
Links to translated versions of the attached flyer can be found here: Arabic Farsi Japanese Khmer Korean Mongolian Portuguese Russian Spanish Turkish
This FREE English for Work 10-week course is designed to help immigrants and refugees who speak some English improve their language skills while they prepare for work.
Students develop their speaking, listening, reading, writing, and technology skills; receive one-on-one advising; and participate in mock interviews conducted by local employers.
Every quarter, many of our students find jobs. Employers know about us, and frequently make us aware of job openings. In addition, Hopelink volunteers often help to connect students with employers in the business community.
Feel free to contact Hopelink at 425-250-3007 or englishforwork@hopelink.org with any questions.
