English for Work classes to be offered at Shoreline Hopelink

Tuesday, March 10, 2020


Do you have clients who would benefit from improved English skills in order to find work?

Registration for Hopelink’s spring quarter “English for Work” classes is now open! Clients can contact us to register for orientation at 425-250-3007 or englishforwork@hopelink.org.

Orientations begin the week of April 7th at the Hopelink center in Shoreline. The attached flyer includes class dates, times, and locations.

Links to translated versions of the attached flyer can be found here: Arabic Farsi Japanese Khmer Korean Mongolian Portuguese Russian Spanish Turkish

This FREE English for Work 10-week course is designed to help immigrants and refugees who speak some English improve their language skills while they prepare for work.

Students develop their speaking, listening, reading, writing, and technology skills; receive one-on-one advising; and participate in mock interviews conducted by local employers.

Every quarter, many of our students find jobs. Employers know about us, and frequently make us aware of job openings. In addition, Hopelink volunteers often help to connect students with employers in the business community.

Feel free to contact Hopelink at 425-250-3007 or englishforwork@hopelink.org with any questions.


Posted by DKH at 2:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  