King County Public Health report for March 9, 2020

Public Health report March 9, 2020





Public Health is reporting 33 new cases today. The official case count total in King County is now 116. In addition, three new deaths are reported, bringing the total deaths to 20.





With a number of viral respiratory germs circulating right now, Public Health – Seattle and King County urges King County residents to take precautions if they are ill, but not to assume it is COVID-19. Together, we can slow the spread and reduce the risk of the disease in our community.right now, including seasonal influenza. We understand the desire of people who are currently sick to be tested for COVID-19, along with those who fear they may be infected with COVID-19 but are currently asymptomatic., particularly if you have mild illness. Healthcare providers determine who should be tested, based on specific symptoms. While testing is becoming more available, there are still limitations in the ability to quickly collect and process tests.For now, if you have mild symptoms (cough, fever), you need to stay home and stay away from people. Public Health – Seattle and King County continues to prioritize our attention where the need is the greatest including addressing urgent issues at Life Care, other long-term care facilities and congregate settings with highly vulnerable people.