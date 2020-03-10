King County Public Health report for March 9, 2020

Tuesday, March 10, 2020


Public Health report March 9, 2020

With a number of viral respiratory germs circulating right now, Public Health – Seattle and King County urges King County residents to take precautions if they are ill, but not to assume it is COVID-19. Together, we can slow the spread and reduce the risk of the disease in our community.

Public Health is reporting 33 new cases today. The official case count total in King County is now 116. In addition, three new deaths are reported, bringing the total deaths to 20.

There are a number of viral respiratory germs circulating in King County right now, including seasonal influenza. We understand the desire of people who are currently sick to be tested for COVID-19, along with those who fear they may be infected with COVID-19 but are currently asymptomatic.

However, not everybody who feels ill needs to be tested, particularly if you have mild illness. Healthcare providers determine who should be tested, based on specific symptoms. While testing is becoming more available, there are still limitations in the ability to quickly collect and process tests.

For now, if you have mild symptoms (cough, fever), you need to stay home and stay away from people.

Public Health – Seattle and King County continues to prioritize our attention where the need is the greatest including addressing urgent issues at Life Care, other long-term care facilities and congregate settings with highly vulnerable people.



Posted by DKH at 2:28 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  