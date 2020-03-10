King County Public Health report for March 9, 2020
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Public Health report March 9, 2020
Public Health is reporting 33 new cases today. The official case count total in King County is now 116. In addition, three new deaths are reported, bringing the total deaths to 20.
There are a number of viral respiratory germs circulating in King County right now, including seasonal influenza. We understand the desire of people who are currently sick to be tested for COVID-19, along with those who fear they may be infected with COVID-19 but are currently asymptomatic.
However, not everybody who feels ill needs to be tested, particularly if you have mild illness. Healthcare providers determine who should be tested, based on specific symptoms. While testing is becoming more available, there are still limitations in the ability to quickly collect and process tests.
For now, if you have mild symptoms (cough, fever), you need to stay home and stay away from people.
Public Health – Seattle and King County continues to prioritize our attention where the need is the greatest including addressing urgent issues at Life Care, other long-term care facilities and congregate settings with highly vulnerable people.
