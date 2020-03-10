Letter to the Editor: The Shoreline pool

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

To the Editor:

I worked for the UW for 30 years, they have three main pools all over 50 years old. One of the pools is about 100 years old.

These pools have been rebuilt over and over again. Buildings can be repaired, pools can be rebuilt, there is no reason to tear down the building or the pool. 

My wife and I are being forced out of Shoreline after living here for 53 years. We can no longer afford the taxes. Our property taxes have gone up 1400 dollars this year alone.

I will campaign to not support a new pool in Shoreline before we have to move somewhere else.

James Malchow
Shoreline



Posted by DKH at 2:36 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  