Letter to the Editor: The Shoreline pool

To the Editor:











James Malchow Shoreline



I will campaign to not support a new pool in Shoreline before we have to move somewhere else.James Malchow My wife and I are being forced out of Shoreline after living here for 53 years. We can no longer afford the taxes. Our property taxes have gone up 1400 dollars this year alone.





I worked for the UW for 30 years, they have three main pools all over 50 years old. One of the pools is about 100 years old.These pools have been rebuilt over and over again. Buildings can be repaired, pools can be rebuilt, there is no reason to tear down the building or the pool.