Shoreline City Hall and Police Lobby closed to the public; City working on plans for limited access
Thursday, March 12, 2020
|Shoreline City Hall
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Based on guidance from the CDC (CDC’s Recommendations for the next 30 days of Mitigation Strategies for Seattle-King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties based on current situation with widespread COVID-19 transmission and affected health care facilities),
City Hall and the Shoreline Police lobby will be closed to the public effective Friday, March 13.
City operations will continue during this time. You can still contact the City by email and phone (206-801-2700) or use our online services.
The CDC guidelines call for health checks of every individual who enters the building. The City is developing a plan that may potentially allow us to provide health checks of visitors so we can open City Hall on a limited basis. This may require visitors to make appointments and submit to the health check in order to gain access.
The City will still be issuing permits during this time. If you need to contact the permit center, you can call 206-801-2500 or email PCD@shorelinewa.gov.
If you need to make a utility payment, you can use the payment drop box on the upper level of the City Hall parking garage or visit shorelinewa.gov/wastewater for online payment options.
We appreciate everyone’s patience during this crisis. Events change rapidly. For the most up-to-date information on Shoreline’s response to COVID-19, visit shorelinewa.gov/covid.
