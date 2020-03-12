Jobs: Management Analyst

City of Shoreline

















SALARY: $72,268.00 - $91,589.00 AnnuallyCLOSING DATE: 03/25/20The Shoreline Planning and Community Development (PCD) department is hiring a Management Analyst to join our team of dedicated professionals in this rapidly growing inner-ring city of 56,000. The PCD department processes nearly 3,000 development permits annually and recently instituted online permitting. PCD staff also have the opportunity to implement innovative deep green construction standards and transform the City around future light rail station with sustainable, transit-oriented redevelopment. PCD also gets to work on important social issues such as affordable housing.We are seeking a candidate to support our team using data analytics and business intelligence software systems (such as Microsoft BI, Tableau, SAS, Cognos, Salesforce) to create robust reports that integrate and manipulate various data sources to be shared with end-users. Experience with software systems that manage permitting, plan review and inspections and financial/budgetary data systems is a plus. The PCD Management Analyst should also be a proficient writer, communicator and project manager.The Planning and Community Development department currently has 24 staff members including permit technicians, plans examiners, planners, inspectors, and support staff. The Management Analyst works directly with the Department Director in support of the department and in collaboration with other teams throughout the City. Be a part of an organization that is actively working to continuously improve and become anti-racist and multicultural.DEFINITIONTo perform analytical work of a highly responsible nature requiring program, contract or budgetary analysis; to participate in the design and implementation of possible solutions to problems, policy development, special studies, contract and project management; and intergovernmental coordination; and to provide assistance to lower level professional and clerical personnel.