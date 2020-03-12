King County Library response to COVID-19 coronavirus

Thursday, March 12, 2020

King County Library System is now enforcing social distancing measures in all libraries until further notice. 

The CDC defines social distancing as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.” 

Along with many other measures already in place, this means:
  • Meeting rooms and small study rooms are not available for use.
  • Computers and seating have been reconfigured, with fewer available for use.
  • Payment for fines, fees, or printing/copying should be made with credit or debit, if possible. Cash handling is limited.
  • Patrons and staff need to keep a 4 to 6 foot distance from others, including while staff are assisting patrons with questions.
  • Books should be returned by book drop where possible, rather than staff checking them in.
Local King county libraries include Richmond Beach, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore.




