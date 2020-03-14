King County Library System closes all library locations to the public

All King county libraries are closed until at least Apr 13

Photo of Richmond Beach Library

by Steven H. Robinson



Effective at 6pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 the King County Library System (KCLS) will close all library locations to the public .





These closures will remain in effect until at least April 13, or further notice, to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).



Like neighboring library systems in Seattle, Pierce and Snohomish Counties, this decision was made out of the utmost concern for the health, safety and well-being of library patrons, staff and the community.



