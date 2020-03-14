Lake Forest Park status of services as of March 13
Saturday, March 14, 2020
|Blue Heron Park
Photo by Mary Jo Heller
COVID-19 Response in Lake Forest Park, updated 3/13/2020
The outbreak of COVID-19 in Washington State is an active situation that is quickly evolving. The City of Lake Forest Park is committed to continuing to provide services to our community members while following the most up-to-date guidelines to ensure public and staff safety:
City Hall
Based on guidance from the CDC, City Hall, the Police lobby, Municipal Court lobby, and Public Works offices are closed to the public, effective March 16.
City and some Court operations will continue during this time. You can still contact the City by email and phone, 206-368-5440, or use our online services.
The CDC guidelines call for health checks of every individual who enters the building. The City is exploring ways that may potentially allow us to provide health checks of visitors so we can open City Hall on a limited basis. This may require visitors to make appointments and submit to the health check in order to gain access.
Permit Counter
The Planning and Building Counter at City Hall Is currently closed to the public. We are encouraging people to take advantage of our remote services. If you can conduct your business with the permit center by email, phone, or online, we encourage you to please do so. If you are unsure, call 206-368-5440 so we can determine if we can help you remotely.
The City will still be issuing permits during this time.
The Police Lobby is currently closed to the public. To report an emergency, call 9-1-1. For any other non-emergency police calls, citizens are encouraged to call our dispatch center (Bothell Dispatch) at 425-486-1254.
There are two options to speak with the Police Records Unit: call 206-364-8216; or, use the black call box on the south side of the City hall building.
Many of your questions can be answered by going to the Police Department page on the City website.
Fingerprinting services and Concealed Weapons Permit applications have been suspended through April 30.
If you need to make a sewer utility payment, you can use the payment drop box on the south side of City Hall or visit Lake Forest Park Utility Billing for online payment options, and here for Business Licensing and Taxes.
The Mayor has signed a Local Declaration of Public Health Emergency. This emergency declaration is not a cause for alarm. It is a formal step in a process that facilitates coordination with other agencies including the State Department of Health and Public Health – Seattle & King County and grants the city access to additional resources if needed.
City Events and Meetings
City sponsored events and meetings have been canceled through April 30 – see below for more specific details. The City will follow the guidance of Public Health - Seattle and King County in evaluating whether to extend cancellations beyond April 30.
Municipal Court staff is working regular hours and can assist persons who need to reschedule hearings or make payments. (see City Hall section, above). The Court window and lobby are closed. The Court is holding mandatory hearings only, however, the courtroom is closed to the public. Persons with criminal charges should also contact their attorney
Judge Linda Portnoy has entered an emergency administrative order re-scheduling all non-mandatory court appearances for a period of 30 days. Court staff is available via phone, email, or online chat. For additional updates on Court operations and contact information, please check the Court webpage.
- City Council Meetings - will be held as scheduled. However, the City will continue to assess the situation and will notify you if this changes.
- Coffee with the Mayor – April 11 date has been canceled
- Earth Smart Green Fair – has been rescheduled to June 6
- NEMCo CERT Class – has been canceled
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Meetings – canceled through April 30
- Tree Board Meetings – canceled through April 30
Local Affected Services
- Lake Forest Park Library: Visit the King County Library System’s website for the latest information on cancellations, affected programs, and closures.
- Recreation Facilities in Shoreline: Visit City of Shoreline’s website for the latest information on closures, refunds, and summer camp registration.
- Senior Center Services: Visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center’s website for the latest information on closures.
- Shoreline School District: Visit the Shoreline School District’s website for the latest information on closures.
Additional Resources
