Lake Forest Park status of services as of March 13

COVID-19 Response in Lake Forest Park, updated 3/13/2020

Based on guidance from the CDC, City Hall, the Police lobby, Municipal Court lobby, and Public Works offices are closed to the public, effective March 16.





The outbreak of COVID-19 in Washington State is an active situation that is quickly evolving. The City of Lake Forest Park is committed to continuing to provide services to our community members while following the most up-to-date guidelines to ensure public and staff safety: