Registration for spring and summer recreation programs (not summer camps) postponed

Registration postponed





Due to the uncertainty of when recreation facilities will reopen, Shoreline Parks and Recreation is postponing registration for spring and summer programs.

This does not include summer camps, which we are currently registering online and over the phone.Currently, they anticipate facilities being closed at least until April 24. Once a decision is made to reopen the facility, staff will review program offerings and determine which programs will open for full registration, which ones might have an abbreviated schedule, and which ones will need to be cancelled.In addition to postponing spring and summer program registration, they are also not taking any indoor rental reservations at this time. This will be opened once it is known when facilities will be open.