WSDOT temporarily suspends free coffee program at statewide safety rest areas

Rest stops remain open - but no coffee

As state and national efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 continue, the Washington State Department of Transportation is temporarily suspending the Free Coffee Volunteer Program at safety rest areas, beginning Monday, March 16, until further notice.

Statewide, 37 of 47 safety rest areas offer the Free Coffee Program. This is a continuation of efforts to slow the spread of the virus through social distancing, minimizing touch points and limiting close personal contact.Visitors to the Evergreen State have been receiving free coffee via the popular volunteer-run stations for more than 20 years. The program benefits drivers and allows groups to collect donations for nonprofits.It is important to note, that all of the state’s 47 rest areas remain open. WSDOT has implemented additional precautions to disinfect rest areas including more frequent cleaning of touch points, and refilling of soap and hand sanitizer.