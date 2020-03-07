Shoreline Community College to move most classes online Mar 10

|SCC Campus
According to a notice by Online Editor Joshua Groom in the Shoreline Community College newspaper Ebbtide
"SCC will move most classes online starting March 10 in order to follow 'guidelines to limit large group gatherings' to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to an email from SCC President Cheryl Roberts.
"There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at SCC.
"The move comes as many other area colleges transition classes to online settings.
"Campus will remain open for the rest of the quarter.
"There will be exceptions to the rule, the email said. Some professional technical programs will continue to meet in person, as there would be no other way to hold classes.
"Professors will reach out to students with guidance on how their course will continue online."
