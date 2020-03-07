Lake Forest Park Municipal Court Judge issues Administrative Order regarding COVID-19 response
Saturday, March 7, 2020
|Judge Linda Portnoy
On March 6, 2020, Lake Forest Park Municipal Court Judge Linda Portnoy signed an Administrative Order pertaining to the Public Health Emergency resulting from the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Judge Portnoy has put in place protocols if persons call in sick or show up to court with cold or flu symptoms. The Court’s webpage alerts persons to call the court or their attorney if they are ill. For many cases, arrangements will be made for a continuance.
If you have a court case before the Lake Forest Park Municipal Court, please read the Administrative Order in its entirety, here.
