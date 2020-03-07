Acting Fire Chief Eric Magnuson announces retirement from Northshore Fire Department after two decades of dedicated service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
|Acting Fire Chief Eric Magnuson
is retiring from Northshore Fire
After more than 21 years of service at Northshore Fire Department, Acting Fire Chief Magnuson has announced his retirement effective April 1, 2020.
Acting Chief Magnuson joined Northshore Fire Department in 1998. His dedication to the profession was quickly noticed and he was selected to join the Department’s leadership through growth challenges and organizational change.
Chief Magnuson was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in 2016 and was selected as Acting Fire Chief in May 2019.
The Northshore Fire Department is committed to exploring partnerships and service improvement opportunities in the region.
On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Northshore Board of Fire Commissioners voted unanimously to approve an interlocal agreement between the Department and Woodinville Fire and Rescue to contract for Fire Chief services.
The interlocal agreement with Woodinville Fire and Rescue’s Fire Chief Gregory Ahearn is designed to provide the Department with a high-level liaison to key stakeholders and the elected Board while both organizations develop a clear vision for the future.
Northshore and Woodinville Fire and Rescue are open to exploring the potential of combining or consolidating services where it creates efficiencies in services. Both organizations are committed to their respective communities by utilizing existing personnel and resources to find ways to better serve their residents.
Since 1942, the Northshore Fire Department has been providing comprehensive fire prevention, education, and emergency fire suppression services to the residents of the cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park. Northshore Fire Department has two fire stations and services an estimated 36,000 people.
“It has been an honor to lead this department and serve the communities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park,” said Acting Chief Magnuson.
“The personnel have a commitment to our residents and a dedication to service that is steadfast; I am confident of their continued success.”
The Northshore Fire Department is committed to exploring partnerships and service improvement opportunities in the region.
On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Northshore Board of Fire Commissioners voted unanimously to approve an interlocal agreement between the Department and Woodinville Fire and Rescue to contract for Fire Chief services.
“Northshore and Woodinville Fire have a long-standing, collaborative relationship,” said Northshore Board Chair David Maehren. “This partnership is fitting because both organizations have a shared focus on community and a commitment to providing cost-effective, reliable services.”
The interlocal agreement with Woodinville Fire and Rescue’s Fire Chief Gregory Ahearn is designed to provide the Department with a high-level liaison to key stakeholders and the elected Board while both organizations develop a clear vision for the future.
Northshore and Woodinville Fire and Rescue are open to exploring the potential of combining or consolidating services where it creates efficiencies in services. Both organizations are committed to their respective communities by utilizing existing personnel and resources to find ways to better serve their residents.
Since 1942, the Northshore Fire Department has been providing comprehensive fire prevention, education, and emergency fire suppression services to the residents of the cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park. Northshore Fire Department has two fire stations and services an estimated 36,000 people.
0 comments:
Post a Comment